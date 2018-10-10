news

Libya coach Adel Amrouche has stated that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be difficult to beat when both countries face off in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The Mediterranean Knights take on the Super Eagles in a doubleheader in October with the qualification games crucial to both sides qualification hopes.

Libya are on top of Group E after a goalless draw in South Africa means that they are unbeaten run in the campaign.

The Algerian manager is anticipating a very tricky tie against the West African rivals who have three points in two games.

Amrouche stated in a press conference that his side faces a tougher challenge against the Super Eagles.

He said, ''Everyone is committed, and everyone answered the call to gather at the camp for players who are not associated with official matches with their clubs, waiting for the rest."

Amrouche also stated that he is looking forward to the first leg scheduled for Saturday, October 12 before the second leg which will take place in Tunisia.

He said, ''God willing, we will satisfy the Libyan public in the next game despite the difficulty. As a coach, I am a person who is keen to accommodate all players.''