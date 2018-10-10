Pulse.ng logo
Adel Amrouche says Super Eagles difficult to beat for Libya

The Libyan coach expects a tougher meeting compared to his previous two outings when they face the Super Eagles.

  Published: , Refreshed:
play Adel Amrouche is expecting a tough Libya game (Kawowo Sports)

Libya coach Adel Amrouche has stated that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be difficult to beat when both countries face off in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The Mediterranean Knights take on the Super Eagles in a doubleheader in October with the qualification games crucial to both sides qualification hopes.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play The Super Eagles host Libya in their first leg clash (Getty Images)

Libya are on top of Group E after a goalless draw in South Africa means that they are unbeaten run in the campaign.

The Algerian manager is anticipating a very tricky tie against the West African rivals who have three points in two games.

Amrouche stated in a press conference that his side faces a tougher challenge against the Super Eagles.

Abrahim aleyat and kalu-orji play Libya last met the home based Super Eagles at the CHAN (Supersport)

He said, ''Everyone is committed, and everyone answered the call to gather at the camp for players who are not associated with official matches with their clubs, waiting for the rest."

Amrouche also stated that he is looking forward to the first leg scheduled for Saturday, October 12 before the second leg which will take place in Tunisia.

Libya national team play Libya lead group E of the AFCON qualifiers (Naija Li)

 

He said, ''God willing, we will satisfy the Libyan public in the next game despite the difficulty. As a coach, I am a person who is keen to accommodate all players.''

Amrouche has listed 22 players for the Super Eagles clash as they are expected to arrive Uyo a day before the encounter.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

