The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in a group E 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification encounter, here are five players they will have to watch out for.

Qualification for the tournament scheduled to hold in Cameroon hinges on the doubleheader and Gernot Rohr and his technical crew will aim to nullify the Libyan players posing a threat.

1. Mohamed Anis Saltou

The Super Eagles will have the regular central defence pairing of Leon Balogun and Udinese’s William Troost-Ekong back after he was missing from the last encounter against Seychelles and Liberia, however, they will have to be careful of Mohamed Anis Saltou.

Mohamed who is a homegrown player with Al Ahly Tripoli has already scored a goal against Seychelles in the qualification series and will be a threat at the Super Eagles goal.

He is a dominant striker will huge physical presence and possess aerial threat which could cause the Super Eagles problems.

2. Ahmad Benali

Ahmad Benali is the creative playmaker of the Libyan national team and will be the man they will look to if they want to break down the Super Eagles defence.

He is one of the foreign-based players with the Libyan team plying his trade with Italian Serie B side Crotone.

A former product of Premier League champions Manchester City , he also showed he can contribute goals as he did in the game against Seychelles and will be a handful for the Super Eagles midfield.

3. Rabi Al-Shadi

Rabi Al-Shadi is another home based player on the team with Al Ahly of Tripoli.

Still 24-year-old, he is still developing but is expected to be a thorn in the flesh of the Super Eagles fullbacks.

He has the trickery and pace to give Torino defender Ola Aina or the left back chosen by Gernot Rohr.

He was regarded as the attacking outlet for the Libyan team on the flanks and the Super Eagles will have tow watch out for his runs in the counter attacks or transition.

4. Hamdou Elhouni

Hamdou Elhouni is another midfielder with trickery who the Super Eagles will have to look out for.

He plays for Portuguese Primeira Liga side Clube Desportivo das Aves (CD Aves) and has shown that he join up in the attack and find the back of the net.

Also 24-year-old, he has tremendous work rate which was on show as Libya held South Africa to a goalless draw away from home and is expected to keep the Super Eagles midfield occupied.

5. Muhammad Nashnoush

The Super Eagles will have to beat Muhammad Nashnoush who is expected to be in goal for Libya in the AFCON qualifier.

At 30-year-old he is one of the most experienced players on the team and will be hoping to keep the Super Eagles strikers out.

He already put in a decent performance away from home as they got an away draw at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.