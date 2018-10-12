Pulse.ng logo
Go
Home > Sports > Football >

Nigeria vs Libya : 5 players Super Eagles must watch out for

5 Libyan players the Super Eagles must watch out for

Here are five Libyans players the Super Eagles have to be wary of in their AFCON clash.

  • Published:
Mohamed Anis Saltou play The Super Eagles face a tough test in Libya (Goal)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in a group E 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification encounter, here are five players they will have to watch out for.

Qualification for the tournament scheduled to hold in Cameroon  hinges on the doubleheader and Gernot Rohr and his technical crew will aim to nullify the Libyan players posing a threat.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles face Libya in home and away fixtures (NFF)

1. Mohamed Anis Saltou

The Super Eagles will have the regular central defence pairing of Leon Balogun and Udinese’s William Troost-Ekong back after he was missing from the last encounter against Seychelles and Liberia, however, they will have to be careful of Mohamed Anis Saltou.

Mohamed who is a homegrown player with Al Ahly Tripoli has already scored a goal against Seychelles in the qualification series and will be a threat at the Super Eagles goal.

Kamohelo-Mokotjo play Mohamed Anis Saltou is expected to give the Super Eagles back line a problem (SuperSport)

 

He is a dominant striker will huge physical presence and possess aerial threat which could cause the Super Eagles problems.

2. Ahmad Benali

Ahmad Benali is the creative playmaker of the Libyan national team and will be the man they will look to if they want to break down the Super Eagles defence.

He is one of the foreign-based players with the Libyan team plying his trade with Italian Serie B side Crotone.

Ahmad Benali play Ahmad Benali is one of the foreign based players in the Libyan squad (Goal)

 

A former product of Premier League champions Manchester City, he also showed he can contribute goals as he did in the game against Seychelles and will be a handful for the Super Eagles midfield.

3. Rabi Al-Shadi

Rabi Al-Shadi is another home based player on the team with Al Ahly of Tripoli.

Still 24-year-old, he is still developing but is expected to be a thorn in the flesh of the Super Eagles fullbacks.

He has the trickery and pace to give Torino defender Ola Aina or the left back chosen by Gernot Rohr.

Libya national team play Pacy winger Rabi Al-Shadi could give Super Eagles full backs problems (Naija Li)

 

He was regarded as the attacking outlet for the Libyan team on the flanks and the Super Eagles will have tow watch out for his runs in the counter attacks or transition.

4. Hamdou Elhouni

Hamdou Elhouni is another midfielder with trickery who the Super Eagles will have to look out for.

He plays for Portuguese Primeira Liga side Clube Desportivo das Aves (CD Aves) and has shown that he join up in the attack and find the back of the net.

Hamdou Elhouni play Hamdou Elhouni is another midfielder that is expected to try dominate the Super Eagles (Noticias ao Minuto)

 

Also 24-year-old, he has tremendous work rate which was on show as Libya held South Africa to a goalless draw away from home and is expected to keep the Super Eagles midfield occupied.

5. Muhammad Nashnoush

The Super Eagles will have to beat Muhammad Nashnoush who is expected to be in goal for Libya in the AFCON qualifier.

At 30-year-old he is one of the most experienced players on the team and will be hoping to keep the Super Eagles strikers out.

Muhammad Nashnoush play The Super Eagles will have to score past Muhammad Nashnoush to get a win (Mordern Ghana)

He already put in a decent performance away from home as they got an away draw at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

Before he quit his role as head coach, Adel Amrouche listed 22 players for the clash against and have enough weapons to damage the Super Eagles chances of getting maximum points in the doubleheader.

