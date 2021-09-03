Nigeria Vs Liberia: Time and where to watch Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifier

Nigeria and the Lone Stars of Liberia are battling for points in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers (CAF Zone).

Both teams are part of the 40 in search of points in 10 groups. The group winners will advance to the next round, where the final five will emerge from.

Time of match

The game which will be played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, will kick off at 5 pm and end around 7 pm, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Where to watch

The game will be broadcast on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA). Pulse has confirmed that the NTA cameras have already been mounted at the stadium.