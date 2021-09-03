RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigeria Vs Liberia: Time and where to watch Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifier

Steve Dede

All you need to know about the TV schedule of Super Eagles game.

Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles)

On Friday, September 3, 2021, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will kick off their 2022 World Cup qualifiers with a home game against Liberia.

Nigeria and the Lone Stars of Liberia are battling for points in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers (CAF Zone).

Both teams are part of the 40 in search of points in 10 groups. The group winners will advance to the next round, where the final five will emerge from.

The game which will be played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, will kick off at 5 pm and end around 7 pm, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The game will be broadcast on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA). Pulse has confirmed that the NTA cameras have already been mounted at the stadium.

The qualifier will also be broadcast on Youtube channels of FIFA (FIFA TV) and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF TV).

Steve Dede Steve Dede

