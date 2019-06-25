The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Wednesday, June 26 continue their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a game against Guinea.

Nigeria will be looking to seal qualification to the next round with a win following a 1-0 victory over Burundi in their first game in Egypt 2019.

Guinea who had to fight back to get a 2-2 draw against Madagascar in their first will be looking to get their first win of AFCON 2019.

Time of game

The game which will be played at the Alexandria Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt will kick off AT 3:30 pm Nigerian time.

Where to watch

In Nigeria, SuperSport on DSTV will broadcast the game and it will also air on the terrestrial channels of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Viewers in Canada can get it on bEIN Sports Canada, SABC and SuperSport in South Africa, Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom, and beIN Sports USA in the United States.