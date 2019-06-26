The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to take on Guinea in their second game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Nigeria will be the first side to book their place in the round of 16 with a win against the Syli nationale.

Guinea will be looking for their first win of the tournament after their 2-2 draw against Madagascar.

For where to watch this game, please click here.

Staring XI

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr made five changes to the side that beat Burundi 1-0 in the first game.

Rohr dropped Mikel Obi from the starting XI alongside William Troost-Ekong, Samuel Chukwueze and Paul Onuachu.

Chidozie Awaziem who replaced injured Shehu Abdullahi in the first game starts at right back.

For Guinea, Liverpool midfield Naiby Keita starts in his first game of AFCON 2019.