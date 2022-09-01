Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier

The Black Galaxies recorded a 2-0 victory against the Home-based Super Eagles in the first leg played in Cape Coast, Ghana last weekend.

Ahead of the second leg, Super Eagles home-based coach Salisu Yusuf is optimistic that his team can overturn the first leg deficit.

The Super Eagles would need a convincing victory against the Black Galaxies at the 60,000-capacity MKO Abiola Stadium to qualifier for the 2023 CHAN in Algeria.

Preparing for the second leg, Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro was spotted in training with the home-based squad.

The Super Eagles and the Black Stars have a huge rivalry. The Ghanaians deprived Nigeria of a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This is the first time the Super Eagles will be playing at the MKO Abiola Stadium since the 1-1 draw that cost Nigeria a ticket to Qatar.

The game will take on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 5 PM Nigerian time.