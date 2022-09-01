Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier

Tosin Abayomi
'Can the Super Eagles overturn a 2-0 1st leg defeat' - Find out where to watch CHAN qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana

Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier

Nigeria's football home-based national are set to take on the Black Galaxies of Ghana in an African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier.

The Black Galaxies recorded a 2-0 victory against the Home-based Super Eagles in the first leg played in Cape Coast, Ghana last weekend.

Ahead of the second leg, Super Eagles home-based coach Salisu Yusuf is optimistic that his team can overturn the first leg deficit.

The Super Eagles would need a convincing victory against the Black Galaxies at the 60,000-capacity MKO Abiola Stadium to qualifier for the 2023 CHAN in Algeria.

The first leg of the 2022 CHAN qualifiers between Nigeria and Ghana took place in Cape Coast.

Preparing for the second leg, Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro was spotted in training with the home-based squad.

The Super Eagles and the Black Stars have a huge rivalry. The Ghanaians deprived Nigeria of a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This is the first time the Super Eagles will be playing at the MKO Abiola Stadium since the 1-1 draw that cost Nigeria a ticket to Qatar.

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro was spotted in training with the home-based squad.

The game will take on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 5 PM Nigerian time.

The game will be available on the official Facebook channel of MAX TV and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

