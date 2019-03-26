With the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers over, preparations for the tournament proper in June have begun.

For their first friendly game ahead of the tournament, the Super Eagles host Egypt who are without Mohammed Salah.

There also be few changes in the Super Eagles with the likes of John Ogu, and Paul Onuachu starting.

The game originally billed for 4pm has been shifted to 6 pm on the request of Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr.

Rohr was not please with the hot and sunny conditions of the 4 pm kickoff of the 3-1 win over Seychelles on Friday, March 22.