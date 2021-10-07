RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigeria Vs Central Africa Republic: Time and where to watch Super Eagles FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Steve Dede

Everything you have to know about the schedule of the game.

Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Central Africa Republic on Thursday (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Central Africa Republic on Thursday (Instagram/Super Eagles)

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will continue their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a game against the Central Africa Republic.

The Super Eagles will host the Central Africa Republic at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The FIFA World Cup qualifier will kick off at 5 pm Nigerian time.

The game will be broadcast live on local stations Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and African Independent Television (AIT).

The Super Eagles are unbeaten in the qualifiers and top Group C with six points from two games which came at the expense of Liberia and Cape Verde in September.

Steve Dede

