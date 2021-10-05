Nigeria Vs CAR: Form guide, head to head, prediction and how to watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifier

The Super Eagles will host the first leg of the series at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Lagos on Thursday. The second leg of the doubleheader will take place in Douala, Cameroon because there is no stadium in the Central African Republic which meets up to FIFA and CAF standards for hosting international matches.

What is at stake?

Both teams will battle for the six points at stake as the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier continues with match days three and four respectively.

Having won both of the first two games in the series, the Super Eagles will go all out for the maximum six points as it may be enough for Nigeria to book a place in the third and final round of the series.

The Wild Beasts are languishing at the bottom of the group and will be poised to win their first game and relaunch the campaign for a chance to become one of the teams at Mundial in 2022.

But a defeat in either of the games may put a spanner in the works and lead to an exit from the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The die is cast as both teams have been preparing and training to avoid any errors or to fall below expectations.

Form guide

The Wild Beasts drew two and lost six of their last eight four games which include a 7-0 loss to Rwanda, over two legs in a space four days in their last international friendly in preparation for the kick-off of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Wild Beasts currently rank 124 in the world as they are yet to win in international games in the last 12 months apart from friendly games.

On the contrary, the Super Eagles have maintained a decent run in the continent they qualified for the 2021 AFCON without losing any game.

They are yet to lose in the World Cup qualifiers making it six wins in the last eight games barring the international friendly games results.

The Super Eagles currently ranked 32nd in the world and fourth on the continent of Africa.

Head to head

This is the first time the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be playing against the Wild Beasts of the Central African Republic which is why there are no past football records between the two sides.

How to watch

The first leg will be live on TV and the Nigeria Football Federation online streaming platform starting from 4 pm on Thursday.

Prediction

The Super Eagles have what it takes to defeat their counterparts from the Central Africa Republic expect the Super Eagles to go all out and win convincingly in Lagos.

---

Olusola Adebayo is a highly-skilled, enthusiastic, self-motivated writer with over 10 successful years of experience.

