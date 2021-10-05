RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigeria vs CAR: 3 opponents Gernot Rohr should be wary of

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor

The Super Eagles are resounding favorites going into the double-header with Raoul Savoy’s team, but they shouldn’t underestimate the Wild Beasts.

Gernot Rohr
Gernot Rohr

Nigeria head into the next two World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic looking to continue their 100 percent start to the series.

Recommended articles

While their performances have been mostly average for the opening pair of wins, they did just enough to secure the results as is Gernot Rohr’s wont in the Super Eagles job. The German tactician is without Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Peter Etebo for this round of internationals, so new faces are likely to feature in the trio’s absence.

Having said that, which players on the Central African nation should the German boss look to thwart over the next two games?

Axel Urie

The Creteil attacker featured in September’s qualifiers against Cape Verde and Liberia and ought to play a prominent role against the Super Eagles.

His threat from wide positions could expose the West African giants who had challenges in their last outing against Cape Verde.

Indeed, if Raoul Savoy’s team get Urie on the ball, he could stun Gernot Rohr’s outfit.

Tresor Toropite

Scorer of the CAR’s only strike so far in qualifying, Toropite’s goal scoring threat shouldn’t be played down.

The attacking midfielder would also relish the opportunity of punishing a side that is without midfield anchorman Wilfred Ndidi and Peter Etebo in midfield.

Having netted in the draw with Cape Verde in September, Toropite will back himself to make a point against even superior opposition.

Steve Freeman Niamathe

Without Ndidi and Etebo, the Super Eagles have to look for ways to prevent Niamathe and his possible partner Melky Ndokomandji from dominating in the middle of the park.

Both midfield men started from the off in last month’s games with Niamathe also completing both games.

Without a doubt, the Nigeria midfield won’t be the same without its first-choice pairing, and Savoy will hope his side take advantage.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

It's 'Japa' season for young people in Nigeria

It's 'Japa' season for young people in Nigeria

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG