Nigeria vs CAR: 3 opponents Gernot Rohr should be wary of

While their performances have been mostly average for the opening pair of wins, they did just enough to secure the results as is Gernot Rohr’s wont in the Super Eagles job. The German tactician is without Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Peter Etebo for this round of internationals, so new faces are likely to feature in the trio’s absence.

Having said that, which players on the Central African nation should the German boss look to thwart over the next two games?

Axel Urie

The Creteil attacker featured in September’s qualifiers against Cape Verde and Liberia and ought to play a prominent role against the Super Eagles.

His threat from wide positions could expose the West African giants who had challenges in their last outing against Cape Verde.

Indeed, if Raoul Savoy’s team get Urie on the ball, he could stun Gernot Rohr’s outfit.

Tresor Toropite

Scorer of the CAR’s only strike so far in qualifying, Toropite’s goal scoring threat shouldn’t be played down.

The attacking midfielder would also relish the opportunity of punishing a side that is without midfield anchorman Wilfred Ndidi and Peter Etebo in midfield.

Having netted in the draw with Cape Verde in September, Toropite will back himself to make a point against even superior opposition.

Steve Freeman Niamathe

Without Ndidi and Etebo, the Super Eagles have to look for ways to prevent Niamathe and his possible partner Melky Ndokomandji from dominating in the middle of the park.

Both midfield men started from the off in last month’s games with Niamathe also completing both games.

Without a doubt, the Nigeria midfield won’t be the same without its first-choice pairing, and Savoy will hope his side take advantage.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

