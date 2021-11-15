RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigeria vs Cape Verde: Selecting a Super Eagles XI

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Seye Omidiora

Which players should Gernot Rohr lean on for Tuesday’s decisive World Cup qualifier in Lagos?

Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Nigeria face Cape Verde on Tuesday looking to avoid defeat and seal progress to the Playoff round in World Cup qualifying.

Recommended articles

Owing to the importance of the result at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, there’s a feeling Gernot Rohr will keep changes to a minimum. Thus, a back three will likely be utilized against the Blue Sharks in Lagos.

Maduka Okoye (Goalkeeper)

The young shot-stopper is the manager’s undisputed number one and is expected to keep his place between the sticks after a decent showing against Liberia.

Admittedly, the 22-year-old did not have to make a number of stops in Tangier, but he dealt with what came his way with minimal fuss.

Having let in a somewhat preventable goal in the reverse fixture, Okoye will strive to keep a clean sheet this time.

Maduka Okoye
Maduka Okoye Pulse Nigeria

Centre-backs

Rohr has utilized a back three in successive qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Liberia, so there’s a sense the German boss sticks to the same system for the third game running.

William Troost-Ekong (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong)
William Troost-Ekong (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong) Instagram

William Troost-Ekong is likely to lead the team out, and he’ll be flanked by Leon Balogun and Chidozie Awaziem.

Leon Balogun (Instagram/Leon Balogun)
Leon Balogun (Instagram/Leon Balogun) Instagram

Wing-backs

While Moses Simon’s final ball in the green and white continued to disappoint against Liberia, the wideman had the beating of his marker, especially in the opening half.

Thus, the Nantes star keeps his spot in our selection.

Ola Aina (Instagram/Ola Aina)
Ola Aina (Instagram/Ola Aina) Instagram

On the other flank has to be Ola Aina, who potentially offers a whole lot to the side than Jamilu Collins who doesn’t pull up trees at left wing-back.

Jamilu Collins (Instagram/Paderborn)
Jamilu Collins (Instagram/Paderborn) Instagram

Central midfield

Wilfred Ndidi starts when fit, with the question before match-days focused on who partners the Leicester City man.

This has largely been Joe Aribo of late, although the Rangers player’s strengths are limited in a holding role.

Likely to be an unpopular opinion, but Frank Onyeka gets the nod in the middle of the park.

Frank Onyeka (Brentford)
Frank Onyeka (Brentford) Twitter

Attack

Despite Rohr’s fondness for Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen remains Nigeria’s top marksman and the Napoli man keeps his spot in the XI barring injury or illness.

Victor Oshimen
Victor Oshimen ece-auto-gen

The players around him, however, have tended to change to varying degrees in recent games.

Kelechi Iheanacho has taken on a dual role of creator and goal scorer in recent games, but he makes way in our selection with Samuel Chukwueze returning after months out.

In the other spot is Chidera Ejuke, whose aggressive ball-carrying and goal scoring potential offers a lot to Nigeria’s attack.

Nigeria (3-4-3)

Okoye; Awaziem, Troost-Ekong, Balogun; Simon, Ndidi, Onyeka, Aina; Chukwueze, Ejuke, Osimhen.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dutch World Cup woes deepen after Van Gaal hurts hip

Dutch World Cup woes deepen after Van Gaal hurts hip

WCQ: Frustrated Ronaldo close to tears, barks at coach, teammates after Serbia snatched automatic ticket to Qatar

WCQ: Frustrated Ronaldo close to tears, barks at coach, teammates after Serbia snatched automatic ticket to Qatar

UFC Welterweight World Champion Kamaru Usman joins 5Five4Four Limited, the owner and developer of the African KnockOut (AKO)

UFC Welterweight World Champion Kamaru Usman joins 5Five4Four Limited, the owner and developer of the African KnockOut (AKO)

Betting Tips: 5 Odds From International Games

Betting Tips: 5 Odds From International Games

Nigeria vs Cape Verde: Selecting a Super Eagles XI

Nigeria vs Cape Verde: Selecting a Super Eagles XI

Obafemi Martins celebrates wife Nadine, shares a rare picture on her birthday

Obafemi Martins celebrates wife Nadine, shares a rare picture on her birthday

Jay-Jay Okocha and Sam Allardyce recreate dance move at Bolton during charity match (video)

Jay-Jay Okocha and Sam Allardyce recreate dance move at Bolton during charity match (video)

Norwich City appoint Dean Smith as new Head Coach

Norwich City appoint Dean Smith as new Head Coach

Mbappe's 4-goal salvo and 4 other records from this weekend's World Cup qualifiers

Mbappe's 4-goal salvo and 4 other records from this weekend's World Cup qualifiers

Trending

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

Amaju Pinnick

Rohr and the NFF get their wishes, but at what cost to Nigerian football?

Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick (Osasu Obayiuwana/Twitter)

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were victorious in Tangier, but it was a far from effective showing

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’