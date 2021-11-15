Nigeria vs Cape Verde: Selecting a Super Eagles XI

Owing to the importance of the result at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, there’s a feeling Gernot Rohr will keep changes to a minimum. Thus, a back three will likely be utilized against the Blue Sharks in Lagos.

Maduka Okoye (Goalkeeper)

The young shot-stopper is the manager’s undisputed number one and is expected to keep his place between the sticks after a decent showing against Liberia.

Admittedly, the 22-year-old did not have to make a number of stops in Tangier, but he dealt with what came his way with minimal fuss.

Having let in a somewhat preventable goal in the reverse fixture, Okoye will strive to keep a clean sheet this time.

Centre-backs

Rohr has utilized a back three in successive qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Liberia, so there’s a sense the German boss sticks to the same system for the third game running.

William Troost-Ekong is likely to lead the team out, and he’ll be flanked by Leon Balogun and Chidozie Awaziem.

Wing-backs

While Moses Simon’s final ball in the green and white continued to disappoint against Liberia, the wideman had the beating of his marker, especially in the opening half.

Thus, the Nantes star keeps his spot in our selection.

On the other flank has to be Ola Aina, who potentially offers a whole lot to the side than Jamilu Collins who doesn’t pull up trees at left wing-back.

Central midfield

Wilfred Ndidi starts when fit, with the question before match-days focused on who partners the Leicester City man.

This has largely been Joe Aribo of late, although the Rangers player’s strengths are limited in a holding role.

Likely to be an unpopular opinion, but Frank Onyeka gets the nod in the middle of the park.

Attack

Despite Rohr’s fondness for Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen remains Nigeria’s top marksman and the Napoli man keeps his spot in the XI barring injury or illness.

The players around him, however, have tended to change to varying degrees in recent games.

Kelechi Iheanacho has taken on a dual role of creator and goal scorer in recent games, but he makes way in our selection with Samuel Chukwueze returning after months out.

In the other spot is Chidera Ejuke, whose aggressive ball-carrying and goal scoring potential offers a lot to Nigeria’s attack.

Nigeria (3-4-3)

Okoye; Awaziem, Troost-Ekong, Balogun; Simon, Ndidi, Onyeka, Aina; Chukwueze, Ejuke, Osimhen.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

