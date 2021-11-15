Nigeria vs Cape Verde: Preview, key talking points, predictions and all your need to know

At stake is the sole ticket in Group C to the final round of the African Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup slated for later next year in Qatar.

Pulse Nigeria

The Eagles require just a point to seal top spot in Group C, while their visitors must pick all three points on offer to upset their more illustrious opponents.

Both teams come into this one on the back of two crucial wins, Nigeria defeated Liberia 0-2 in Tangier thanks to two penalties, with Cape Verde coming from behind to see off Central African Republic 2-1 at home on Saturday.

Those results have set up what's expected to be a pulsating final group game between Nigeria and Cape Verde on Tuesday.

Nigeria leads the group with 12 points, two more than Cape Verde, who are second.

With that said, here is all you need to know about the all-important battle tomorrow at the Teslim Balogun stadium;

How and Where to watch

This particular fixture will be shown on the NFF TV, which is where all the games have been shown live. You can follow the Super Eagles official Facebook account for more from 4:45 pm.

The game itself kicks off at exactly 5 pm Nigerian time.

Head-to-head

Nigeria and Cape Verde are meeting for only the third time ever. In the previous encounters, the Super Eagles have the advantage after a win while the other match ended in a draw.

Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria's only win came in the reverse fixture back in September 2021, a 1-2 away win thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Kenny Santos, who netted an own goal.

Form Guide

As earlier stated, both teams are in a buoyant and confident mood going into this tie. Nigeria has won four of their last five matches, losing one, the shock defeat to CAR at the same venue for tomorrow's game.

The Sharks revived their World Cup hopes by winning three of their last three matches, which include two come from behind wins, an indication of their incredible character and fighting spirit.

Team News

These two have a fully fit squad of players to choose from as there were no reported cases of injuries at the time of putting this piece together.

Key Talking Points

The major talking point in this game is about what will happen at the Teslim Balogun stadium on Tuesday - who will take the day, the Super Eagles or Cape Verde?

Nigeria's Super Eagles are under pressure not to disappoint their fans again especially after the last result when they played at the same venue. They will do well to avoid a recurrence of that rudderless performance.

For the visitors, they go into this one with nothing really to lose but more to gain. They know that even if they lose, it's an expected outcome but if they can upset the Super Eagles, now, that will be something.

Another key talking point is what formation Gernot Rohr will use. The Franco-German, known to favour a 4231, deployed a back three in Tangier and the less said about the performance, the better, as the Eagles struggled to get a shot on target.

So, it will be interesting to see what system the Super Eagles will play against the Islanders.

Possible Line Ups

I am not expecting much changes from both teams, perhaps not more than two changes from the teams that played against Liberia and CAR, especially for the Super Eagles.

Jamilu Collins was a shadow of himself against the Lone Stars and I expect Zaidu Sanusi or Ola Aina to take his place.

Super Eagles XI (4-2-3-1): Okoye; Awaziem; Ekong; Balogun; Aina; Ndidi; Aribo; Simon; Iheanacho; Iwobi; Osimhen

Cape Verde XI(3-4-3): Rosa; Fortes; Lopes; Stopira; Furtado; Borges; Monteiro; Tavares; Santos; Tavares; Mendes

Prediction

Cape Verde won't be an easy meal in Lagos but i expect Nigeria to handle this game with experience and get the job done.

The Eagles won't suddenly wow you or anyone but there is enough quality in the team to see this one through.