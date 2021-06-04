Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Time of friendly game and where to watch
All you need to know about the schedule of the Nigeria Vs Cameroon game.
The game is to help both teams prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which start in September.
Time of game
The game which will be played at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Austria, will kick off at 8:30 pm Nigerian time.
Where to watch
Nigerians will be able to see the game on Multichoice’s DStv and GOtv.
On DStv, it will be on channel 204 while GOtv will broadcast it on channel 35
