Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Time of friendly game and where to watch

Steve Dede

All you need to know about the schedule of the Nigeria Vs Cameroon game.

Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Cameroon in a friendly game on Friday (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles) Instagram

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will square up in a friendly match on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

The game is to help both teams prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which start in September.

The game which will be played at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Austria, will kick off at 8:30 pm Nigerian time.

Nigerians will be able to see the game on Multichoice’s DStv and GOtv.

On DStv, it will be on channel 204 while GOtv will broadcast it on channel 35

Steve Dede Steve Dede

