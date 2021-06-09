Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Super Eagles players’ rating from the two friendly games against the Indomitable Lions

Nigeria first faced Cameroon on Friday, June 4, 2021, and lost 1-0 before playing out a goalless draw in another game on Tuesday, June 8.

How did the players fare in both games?

Goalkeeper

Maduka Okoye (6/10)

The only blemish to his performances in the two games was the goal he conceded in the 1-0 loss. Beaten at his near post but he recovered to put in some good saves in the second game.

Defenders

Shehu Abdullahi (4/10)

Played 90 minutes in both games and defended well. However, going forward, the right-back had nothing much to offer.

Chidozie Awaziem (6/10)

Played 90 minutes in both games and did himself a lot of good with his performances. Was never caught out of position.

William Troost-Ekong (5/10)

Arguably Nigeria’s best defenders these days, he was without faults in the first game before being taken off in the 90th minute.

Valentine Ozornwafor (5/10)

Played just a few minutes in the first game before his 90-minute appearance in the second. He was good in that game and didn’t look match-rusty anyway, considering he didn’t play much football this last season with Galatasary.

Jamilu Collins (3/10)

Pretty basic performance from Collins in both games. Not robust in any way and was poor going forward. He showed why he lost his place as the first-choice left-back to Zaidu Sanusi.

Wilfred Ndidi (7/10)

Instagram

What more can be asked of Wilfred Ndidi, who played 90 minutes in both games? Put in a shift in midfield as expected and was the leader on the pitch for Nigeria.

Oghenekaro Etebo (3/10)

Played 81 minutes in the first game but didn’t show enough dynamism in midfield. Etebo could not keep up with Andre-Frank Anguissa, whose effort beat Nigeria’s goalkeeper for the only goal of both ties.

Alex Iwobi (5/10)

Instagram

Played 87 minutes in the first and the whole 90 minutes in the second. He has some bright moments in both games. In the first, he showed lots of enthusiasm in getting the Super Eagles going in attack. For the second game, he had a new role in central midfield, where he thrived. He was involved in lots of good moments for the Super Eagles and created good chances which were not converted.

Kelechi Iheanacho (3/10)

Iheanacho struggled to play from the wings in the first game. In the second, he played from the middle but was guilty of missing two chances towards the end of the game. Played 67 minutes in the first game but was on the whole time in the second.

Moses Simon (3/10)

Had some bright moments in the first game, but he soon fizzled out. He had an awful outing in the second game. He couldn’t create any chances and struggled to get better of his markers. Played 81 minutes of the first game and was on the whole time in the second.

Paul Onuachu (3/10)

The biggest disappointment from the friendlies. After a hugely successful season, Onuachu could not replicate his club form for the Super Eagles. He struggled to get in the game and looked laboured most of the time.

Ahmed Musa (2/10)

Musa was introduced in the 67th minute of the first game; he was on from the start in the second and played 76 minutes. Yet, despite the minutes handed to him, the Super Eagles captain was underwhelming in both games. He looked out of pace and struggled to create anything from the wings.

Terem Moffi

Moffi came on the 66th minute of the first game and played a whole half in the second half. Not sure the circumstances were right for him to show what he has to offer.

Peter Olayinka

Olayinka played some minutes in the first game but didn’t have enough time to make any impact.

Abraham Marcus

Had less than 30 minutes altogether in both games and caught the eyes with his delicate touches.

Anayo Iwuala