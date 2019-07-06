After failing to secure top spot of Group B, the Super Eagles face eternal rivals Cameroon in a crucial second round game.

The second round clash pitches Nigeria against an old rival who they have shared some AFCON history with.

The Super Eagles have lost three times in an AFCON final, all to Cameroon who have given the Nigerians their biggest heartbreaks in AFCON history.

Cameroon have had the upper hand against Nigeria in AFCON history, although Nigeria has won 13 of 22 encounters in all with the fierce neighbours at senior level, and humiliated the Indomitable Lions in the race to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Starting XI

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has gone with the obvious starting XI with Kenneth Omeruom Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon and Alex Iwobi back.

