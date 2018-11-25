Super Falcons boss Dennerby says his team is getting better in AWCON ahead Cameroon clash

news

Super Falcons boss Thomas Dennerby has stated that his team is getting better ahead of their semifinal clash against Cameroon at the the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Super Falcons beat the Shepolopolo of Zambia and Equatorial Guinea to book of place in the semifinal of the tournament.

After an opening game loss to the Bayana Bayana of South Africa , several critics were of the opinion that the Super Falcons will struggle to progress beyond the group and retain their title.

After booking a place at the semifinal of the competition, Dennerby was full of praise for his team as he looked forward to their next game.

He said, “As we all know, we started the tournament with a defeat against South Africa. As always in such circumstances, there were a lot of questions. Many spoke of our decline, others of the end of the Super Falcons.

“I said after this initial defeat that I will not change anything in our program, that a plan was developed before the competition and that we would respect it.”

Dennerby on Cameroon

The Swedish tactician also went on to confirm that game against Cameroon will be tough after both sides faced off in the final of the last tournament and a qualification spot to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup at stake.

He said, “That’s what we did. I can certify that I did not feel any stress among the players; they respected their goal. We are in the last four, and now it’s time to go to the World Cup.

“The match that awaits us against Cameroon promises to be exciting because it was the poster of the last two finals. Final before the latter? Why not.

"In any case, we have been very effective against Zambia and Equatorial Guinea with ten goals in two games. On that side, it’s going strong. Perhaps a favorable omen.”

