Nigeria's coach Gernot Rohr made a couple of surprising decisions in his starting XI, going with Paul Onuachu in the No. 9 role, leaving veteran Odion Ighalo on the bench.

Daniel Akpeyi is preferred in goal while Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong are the central defensive pair for the Super Eagles.

Shehu Abdullahi and Ola Aina are the full backs while Alex Iwobi and Villarreal sensation Samuel Chukwueze are on the wings.

Mikel Obi makes the starting XI with Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo in midfield.