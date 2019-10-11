The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Sunday, October 13 take on the Seleção of Brazil in a friendly game.

Gernot Rohr and his men have taken the opportunity of the international break to play a top opposition as they prepare for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers which kick off in November.

The friendly game against Brazil will be Super Eagles’ second since AFCON 2019. It will also be only the second meeting time Nigeria will be meeting Brazil at the senior level.

Time of Game

The game which will be played at the National Stadium in Singapore will kick off at 1 pm Nigerian time.

The Super Eagles have been in Singapore since Wednesday, October 9, while Brazil’s camp opened earlier ahead of the game against Senegal on Thursday, October at the same National Stadium.

Where to watch

Viewers in Nigeria and sub-Saharan African can watch the game on SuperSport which is on Multichoice’s DStv and GOtv.