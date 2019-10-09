Super Eagles stars have jetted out from their respective bases to Singapore where they will face Brazil in a friendly game.

With club football on hold for the international break, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Sunday, October 13 face Brazil in a friendly game at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Ahead of the game, Super Eagles stars have jetted out of their bases to Singapore. As usual, some of the players documented their journeys on their social media.

Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze bumped into fellow La Liga players Chidozie Awaziem and Ramon Azeez at the airport in Paris and they were joined in the flight to Singapore by Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr.

Udinese defender William Troost-Ekong travelled to Singapore from London and is also travelling with his teammates Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi.

William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi flew from London (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong)C Instagram

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye also shared a photo of him and Lille striker Victor Osimhen at an airport in France while Emmanuel Dennis also shared a photo of himself ready for his flight with his luggage.

For Brazil, the likes of Neymar, Marquinhos and Liverpool duo Roberto Firmino, Fabinho Richarlison, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho and Eder Militao have all kicked off training ahead of the friendly game against Nigeria.

Neymar and his Brazil teammates have resumed training ahead of the friendly game (Twitter/CBF Futebol) Twitter

Brazil will also play Senegal on Thursday, October 10 before the game against Nigeria.