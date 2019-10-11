Brazil’s assistant coach Cleber Xavier has picked Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi as Super Eagles' danger man ahead of the friendly game against Nigeria on Sunday, October 13.

As the Selacao prepare to take the Super Eagles at the National Stadium in Singapore on Sunday, Xavier believes Iwobi’s ability on the counter-attack makes him the player to watch out for.

“At Nigeria, Iwobi plays more of an inside role as a second striker than at Everton,” Xavier told the BBC.

“He is the link in the counter-attack, drags opponents out of position and infiltrates well in the box."

Before the friendly game against Nigeria, Brazil on Thursday, October 10 played out a 1-1 draw with Senegal as they plan for the start of 2022 World Cup qualification which starts in March 2020.

"These two friendlies and the two November friendlies will allow us to test new players and to adjust and tweak some tactical details in attack and defence," Xavier also said.

"We did this in the preparation for the Copa America. We succeeded in the objective of winning and did so unbeaten. Every time the qualifiers become more difficult. It is a very hard competition. Last time we qualified with four rounds to go, which was a great achievement."

Iwobi among the 21 Super Eagles players in camp and his expected to feature prominently for Nigeria in Sunday’s friendly game.

Alex Iwobi grabbed an assist when Nigeria played out a 2-2 draw with Ukraine last month (Instagram/Alex Iwobi) Instagram

The 23-year-old who has 37 caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria has scored two goals for Everton so far this season.

He grabbed an assist the last time he was in national colours, cutting back for Joe Aribo to score Nigeria’s opening goal in a 2-2 draw against Ukraine in a friendly played in September 2019.