Only 21 Super Eagles of the 23 invited by coach Gernot Rohr for the friendly game against Brazil are available in Singapore for the game as Oghenekaro Etebo becomes the latest player to opt-out.

Turkish-base Shehu Abdullahi and Jamilu Collins who plays in Germany arrived in Singapore to join their teammates at the Fairmont Hotel on Thursday, October 10.

Oghenekaro Etebo has opted out of the friendly game for unknown reasons

Abdullahi and Collins join the other 19 in camp ahead of the friendly game with only Ola Aina who got injured in the last minute and Etebo who just opted out missing from 23 players invited for the friendly game.

Aina and Etebo are not the only invited players who are missing although no replacement was called up in their places, unlike the other absentees.

Benfica defender Tyronne Ebuehi and Viv Solomon-Otabor were called up to replace Kenneth Omeruo and Samuel Kalu who stayed back due to friendly games.

The Super Eagles had their first training session in Singapore on Thursday morning and were also live at the National Stadium in Singapore to watch Sunday’s opponent Brazil take on Senegal in a friendly game that ended 1-1.

It will be at the same stadium that Nigeria will face Brazil on Sunday, October 13.