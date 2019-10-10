19 Super Eagles players are already in Singapore ahead of Nigeria’s friendly game against Brazil on Sunday, October 13 while goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has finally gotten his visa to the Southeast Asia island.

The likes of William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi and Chidozie Awaziem all arrived in Singapore and checked in Fairmont Hotel where the team will be staying.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr is also in Singapore after he flew in from France with Samuel Chukweuze, Azeez Ramon and Chidozie Awaziem.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ezenwa and administrative officials of the Super Eagles have departed Nigeria via Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport aboard Emirates Airline on Wednesday after securing their visas.

Dayo Enebi Achor (Team Administrator), Toyin Ibitoye (Media Officer), Dr Ibrahim Gyaran (Team Doctor), Christopher Nnadozie (Physiotherapist) and Chidi Ngoka (Equipment Manager) are the administrative officials who jetted out of Nigeria on Wednesday.

No kit

The Super Eagles will have their first training in Singapore on Thursday morning but it would be without their official training kits who are still with the equipment manager Ngoka who is still en route.

The duo of Oghenekaro Etebo and Jamilu Collins are expected to join their teammates in camp on Thursday.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Brazil in a friendly game at the National Stadium in Singapore on Sunday.

It will be only the second meeting between the two countries at the senior level.

Players in camp

Moses Simon, Anderson Esiti, Paul Onuachu, Victor Osimhen, Maduka Okoye, Dennis Bonaventure, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Samuel Chukwueze, Chidozie Awaziem, Francis Uzoho, Peter Olayinka, Wilfred Ndidi, Ramon Azeez, Viv Solomon-Otabor, Joe Aribo, Semi Ajayi.