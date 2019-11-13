The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Tuesday, November 13, 2019 kick off their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers with a home game against the Republic of Benin.

Nigeria are in Group L of the qualifiers with Benin, Lesotho and Sierra Leone.

Time of game

The match which will be played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium will kick off at 5 pm on Tuesday.

Where to watch the game

There has been no confirmed channel that will broadcast the game as SuperSport has halted the broadcast of content from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This happened because CAF terminated the 12-year rights of Lagardere as their exclusive agent for the sale of marketing and media rights.

SuperSport bought their rights from Lagardere which makes it impossible for them to broadcast CAF’s content.

This is why fans across the continent have not been able to watch live games of the ongoing Africa U23 Cup of Nations (AFCON) on SuperSport and will not be able to see AFCON 2021 qualifiers including Super Eagles’ game.

Pulse Sports will keep you updated with how you can watch the game later.