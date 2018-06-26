Pulse.ng logo
Ahmed Musa warns Lionel Messi of revenge in Nigeria vs Argentina

Ahmed Musa is optimistic that the Super Eagles can avenge previous defeats inflicted by Lionel Messi.

  • Published:
Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has warned Lionel Messi about revenge when Nigeria take on Argentina in their last group D fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play Ahmed Musa want Nigeria to change the script on Lionel Messi (Twitter/Leicester City)
Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has warned Lionel Messi about revenge when Nigeria take on Argentina in their last group D fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Musa was scored but goals for the Super Eagles as they beat Iceland 2-0 in their second group game of the tournament.

The two goals by Musa means he is the highest goalscorer for Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup.

Ahmed Musa stats

Nigeria is yet to defeat Argentina in a competitive encounter and Musa talked about the upcoming fixture between the two countries.

Speaking ahead of the game against Argentina which will determine the fate of both teams in the competition Musa hopes the  Super Eagles can get revenge for past encounters.

He said, “Maybe it is time to take revenge.”

Musa who spent the latter part of the 2017/18 season on loan at CSKA Moscow from Leicester City also talked about how he performs with Messi on the opposing side.

play Lionel Messi will aim to continue his winning streak against Argentina (Squawka)

Ahmed Musa speaks on Lionel Messi and Argentina

Musa scored two goals against Argentina at the 2014 FIFA World Cup an also scored twice in a friendly encounter between Barcelona and Leicester City with Messi on the pitch on both occasions.

He said, “With Messi on the pitch I always do well. I also know from experience that scoring against Argentina is not difficult for me.

“I take it step by step, but if I get an opportunity I have to take it.

“We must work very hard. I know the importance of the game. If we draw we are through and Argentina are out. But we will play to win.”

The Super Eagles beat  Argentina 4-2 in a friendly encounter just before the draws for the World Cup with Messi absent, but Musa is not getting carried away with the result of the previous fixture.

Super Eagles players have reacted to the 2-0 win against Iceland in their second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Friday, June 22. play Victory against Argentina will put the Super Eagles into the round of 16 (Getty Images)

He said, “Messi was not there, but we know we can do it now. The belief is there, but we must remain humble.

“What I like about my team is humility, solidarity, and fighting spirit.”

Musa is who is Leicester City’s first goalscorer at a World Cup is optimistic about the Super Eagles chances of progressing to the next round.

Time, kick off of Nigeria vs Argentina World Cup clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Argentina on Tuesday, June 26, Kick off – 7 pm Nigerian time.

