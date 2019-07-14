﻿A place in the final is at stake as the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Desert Warriors of Algeria in the semifinals of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria on Wednesday, July 10 beat South Africa 2-1 to reach the semifinals of AFCON 2012 while Algeria had to overcome Cote d'Ivoire on penalties to progress.

Time of game

The semifinal clash between Nigeria and Algeria which will be played at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo on Sunday, July 14 will kick off at 8 pm, Nigerian time.

Where to watch

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport 7 and 10 on all DStv packages, and SuperSport Select 2 and 4 on GOtv Max and Plus packages. Fans in Nigeria can also see the game on the terrestrial channels of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

As it has been all through AFCON 2019, fans in sub-Saharan Africa can see the game on SuperSport Those interested in watching the Super Eagles in Canada can see the game on beIN Sports Canada(English) and beIN Sports Espanol (Spanish).

In South Africa, SABC and SuperSport have the right to air the AFCON 2019 on TV while Eurosport UK will broadcast the game in UK/Ireland.

In the US, beIN Sports USA (English) and beIN Sports Espanol (Spanish) will broadcast AFCON 2019.

For streaming

Fans can get SuperSport on DSTV Live website and applications.

In Canada, beIN Sports connect will broadcast the game online and mobile. Fubo Canada and DAZN Canada will also broadcast the games.

The Super Eagles, who posted two underwhelming victories and lost 0 - 2 to minnows, Madagascar booked their place in the quarter-final after a hard-fought 3 - 2 victory over continental powerhouse and defending champions, Cameroon, on Saturday.