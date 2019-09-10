Nigeria’s U23 team on Tuesday, September 10 trashed their Sudanese counterparts 5-0 in Asaba to grab a ticket to the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations (AFCON).

After a 1-0 loss away in Sudan, the Olympic Eagles hosted Sudan at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

With the home crowd behind them, the Imama Amapakabo boys were on the front foot all through the game and got their goals through Ndifreke Effiong who netted a brace, Taiwo Awoniyi, Sunday Faleye and Sanusi Ibrahim to qualify for the 2019 U13 AFCON with a 5-1 aggregate score.

Taiwo Awoniyi was one of the scorers in Nigeria's big win (Instagram/Taiwo Awoniyi) Instagram

Nigeria took the lead as early as the 10th minute through Liverpool star Awoniyi before Ndifereke doubled their lead in the 27th minute with a header.

As the Sudanese pressed for an away goal, Ndifreke scored again from close range from an Ebube Duru cross on 45 minutes.

Faleye made if 4-0 in the 60th minute before Ibrahim completed the rout with a fifth goal.

With this win, Nigeria are now through to the 2019 U23 AFCON in Egypt where they will be fighting for a top-two finish to qualify for the football event of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.