Nigeria to face Libya in Uyo for AFCON 2019 qualifiers

  • Published:
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will host Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria will face Libya on Friday, October 12 in the matchday three of AFCON 2019 qualifier which was supposed to be played at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.

Pulse Sports have learnt that the Ahmadu Bello Stadium did not meet the requirement and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), are expected to move the game to Uyo.

Shehu Dikko, Dayo Enebi Achor, Gernot Rohr play Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr inspected the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in August (NFF)

 

Two inspections were carried out on the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, first by Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr.

It was after the second inspection that the decision was made to move the game away from Kaduna.

Back to Uyo

 

Uyo has been the Super Eagles home in recent years although their last match in Nigeria was played at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Why Uyo was not initially considered to host the Nigeria Vs Libya game could not be ascertained by Pulse Sports.

The pitch at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium is back in good condition after it suffered a tear-up in the wake of a political rally.

The NFF have reached a verbal agreement with the Akwa Ibom State government and have written a letter to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to inform them of the change in plan.

After two games played in the qualifiers for AFCON 2019, the Super Eagles are third in Group E. After a shock 0-2 loss at home against South Africa in 2017, Nigeria beat Seychelles away 3-0.

