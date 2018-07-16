Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Nigeria to bring back stranded football fans from Russia

Football Nigeria to bring back stranded football fans from Russia

Nigeria's government has stepped in to repatriate scores of its nationals who were tricked into buying football World Cup passes to travel to Russia, the president's spokesman said on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ismail Olamilekan was one of many Nigerians to buy a World Cup pass only to discover it was fake when they arrived in Russia play

Ismail Olamilekan was one of many Nigerians to buy a World Cup pass only to discover it was fake when they arrived in Russia

(AFP/File)

Nigeria's government has stepped in to repatriate scores of its nationals who were tricked into buying football World Cup passes to travel to Russia, the president's spokesman said on Monday.

Some of the visitors spent days sleeping at Moscow's Vnukovo airport while others were forced to stay outside in front of the country's embassy in the Russian capital.

They had bought Fan IDs, which served as visas for the duration of the tournament, for 250,000 naira ($700, 600 euros) in the hope of securing work or even professional football contracts.

Others said they came to watch the tournament. But they said the bogus travel agencies cancelled their return flights and pocketed the cash.

President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement that the foreign and aviation ministries had "taken the necessary actions to bring the Nigerians back".

The director-general of Nigeria's National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Julie Okah-Donli, said they were aware of the situation and were investigating.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Everyone wants a hug from Croatia’s president as France...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Griezmann, Mandzukic set record in finalbullet
3 Paul Pogba France midfielder celebrates World Cup with Shaku-Shakubullet

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at the Juventus medical in Turin - 'I'm different' he says
Football 'Different' Ronaldo aiming for Champions League success with Juve
An air force flyover accompanied France's victorious World Cup team as they paraded down the Champs Elysees in Paris on Monday
Football France gives World Cup winners a heroes' welcome home
Diego Maradona in reflective mood at his press conferecne in Belarus
Football Maradona arrives in Belarus to take up new job
Thierry Henry was an assistant coach as Belgium finished third at the World Cup and has decided he wants to give up his work as a pundit and focus on management.
Football Thierry Henry quits TV to focus on coaching