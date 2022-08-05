SUPER FALCONS

Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Jamaica overtake Nigeria in latest FIFA rankings

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Super Falcons are the biggest points losers in the world for the month of August 2022.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have dropped to 46th in the world in the latest women's ranking released by FIFA.

Nigeria finished fourth at the recently concluded Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) held in Morocco.

A third-place defeat to Zambia which succeeded in a semi-final defeat to Morocco meant the nine-time African champions left the North African nation without a medal.

In the August 2022 ranking, Nigeria dropped 7 places to 46th but remained number 1 in Africa.

WAFCON champions South Africa overtook Cameroon to number 54 in the world, becoming Africa's second highest ranked team.

Cameroon themselves dropped from 54 to 59. The Indomitable Lionesses finished in the quarter-finals in the women's showpiece event in July.

Ghana (60), Cote d'Ivoire (64), Equatorial Guinea (73), Morocco (76), Tunisia (78), Algeria (79) and Zambia (80), are the teams that complete Africa's top 10.

Nigeria recorded the most points drop than any other nation: -69.33, making a move from 39 to 46, going below the likes of Chinese Taipei (38), Romania (40), Thailand (41), Jamaica (42) and Slovenia (45).

The biggest move by points and also ranks was Zambia who defeated the Super Falcons to win bronze at the WAFCON.

USA maintained the number one spot in the World, with no new teams making it into the top ten.

Newly ranked teams were Cambodia, Turkmenistan, Timor-Leste and Guinea Bissau.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

