Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Jamaica overtake Nigeria in latest FIFA rankings

Nigeria finished fourth at the recently concluded Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) held in Morocco.

A third-place defeat to Zambia which succeeded in a semi-final defeat to Morocco meant the nine-time African champions left the North African nation without a medal.

Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria remain first in Africa

In the August 2022 ranking, Nigeria dropped 7 places to 46th but remained number 1 in Africa.

WAFCON champions South Africa overtook Cameroon to number 54 in the world, becoming Africa's second highest ranked team.

Cameroon themselves dropped from 54 to 59. The Indomitable Lionesses finished in the quarter-finals in the women's showpiece event in July.

Pulse Nigeria

Ghana (60), Cote d'Ivoire (64), Equatorial Guinea (73), Morocco (76), Tunisia (78), Algeria (79) and Zambia (80), are the teams that complete Africa's top 10.

Super Falcons now the 46th best team in the world

Nigeria recorded the most points drop than any other nation: -69.33, making a move from 39 to 46, going below the likes of Chinese Taipei (38), Romania (40), Thailand (41), Jamaica (42) and Slovenia (45).

Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju

The biggest move by points and also ranks was Zambia who defeated the Super Falcons to win bronze at the WAFCON.

USA maintained the number one spot in the World, with no new teams making it into the top ten.