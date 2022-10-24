Nigeria suffer a potential blow over Arsenal's Nwaneri

Nwaneri is a highly-rated prospect at Arsenal, eligible to represent Nigeria through his parents.

Nwaneri choose Nigeria over England

However, the three-time African champions are set to miss out on the teenager after he was called up to the England U17 squad for the upcoming UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round in Georgia this week.

Twitter

Arsenal confirmed Nwaneri's inclusion in the England squad in a statement on their website. The 15-year-old was included alongside Myles Lewis-Skelly in the Young Lions squad.

Although he could still switch, Nwaneri's inclusion is a potential blow for the Super Eagles as it means his allegiance lies with England for now.

Nwaneri destined for greatness

His decision also means he could follow in the footsteps of his Arsenal teammate, Bukayo Saka, who also dumped Nigeria for the Three Lions.

Pulse Nigeria

Nwaneri is destined for a great career after making history this season. The teenager became the youngest player to play in the Premier League after coming on in the final minute of Arsenal's 3-0 win over Brentford in August.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken highly of the teenager this season, with Granit Xhaka also singing his praises.

Nwaneri also has four appearances for the Gunners U18 team this season, scoring two goals and assisting another three.