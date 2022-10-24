Nigeria suffer a potential blow over Arsenal's Nwaneri

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The youngster is one for the future, but the three-time African champions are set to miss out on his services.

15-year-old Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri has been called up by England
15-year-old Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri has been called up by England

Nigeria's Super Eagles have suffered a potential blow over Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri.

Read Also

Nwaneri is a highly-rated prospect at Arsenal, eligible to represent Nigeria through his parents.

However, the three-time African champions are set to miss out on the teenager after he was called up to the England U17 squad for the upcoming UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round in Georgia this week.

Ethan Nwaneri is highly rated
Ethan Nwaneri is highly rated Twitter

Arsenal confirmed Nwaneri's inclusion in the England squad in a statement on their website. The 15-year-old was included alongside Myles Lewis-Skelly in the Young Lions squad.

Although he could still switch, Nwaneri's inclusion is a potential blow for the Super Eagles as it means his allegiance lies with England for now.

His decision also means he could follow in the footsteps of his Arsenal teammate, Bukayo Saka, who also dumped Nigeria for the Three Lions.

Arsenal startlet Ethan Nwaneri makes Premier League history
Arsenal startlet Ethan Nwaneri makes Premier League history Pulse Nigeria

Nwaneri is destined for a great career after making history this season. The teenager became the youngest player to play in the Premier League after coming on in the final minute of Arsenal's 3-0 win over Brentford in August.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken highly of the teenager this season, with Granit Xhaka also singing his praises.

Nwaneri also has four appearances for the Gunners U18 team this season, scoring two goals and assisting another three.

He has one appearance for the U23 team and one in the EFL Cup this season.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Victor Osimhen's stunning strike was the difference as Napoli stunned Mourinho;s Roma

    What Mourinho said about Osimhen's goal for Napoli against Roma

  • 15-year-old Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri has been called up by England

    Nigeria suffer a potential blow over Arsenal's Nwaneri

  • Victor Osimhen has not revealed who his girlfriend is (Picture Credit: Lifeblogger)

    Osimhen dedicates stunning Roma goal to secret 'girlfriend and daughter'

Recommended articles

What Mourinho said about Osimhen's goal for Napoli against Roma

What Mourinho said about Osimhen's goal for Napoli against Roma

Nigeria suffer a potential blow over Arsenal's Nwaneri

Nigeria suffer a potential blow over Arsenal's Nwaneri

Osimhen dedicates stunning Roma goal to secret 'girlfriend and daughter'

Osimhen dedicates stunning Roma goal to secret 'girlfriend and daughter'

Bayern Munich stars return from injury to face Barcelona

Bayern Munich stars return from injury to face Barcelona

Guardiola warns Manchester City ahead of 'tough' Dortmund clash

Guardiola warns Manchester City ahead of 'tough' Dortmund clash

Super Eagles star leaves North East United just a month after signing for the club

Super Eagles star leaves North East United just a month after signing for the club

Taiwo Awoniyi's move to Forest was criticised but the Super Eagles star is silencing his critics

Taiwo Awoniyi's move to Forest was criticised but the Super Eagles star is silencing his critics

Four games that can turn 1k to 10k from Tuesday's Champions League action

Four games that can turn 1k to 10k from Tuesday's Champions League action

What are the favorite teams for the world cup?

What are the favorite teams for the world cup?

Trending

Ronaldo issues a statement on substitution controversy

‘Giving in to pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Perea and Sanchez during the game. Photo credit: Bild

31-year-old escapes punishment after showing his pen*s during a match