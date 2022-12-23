Nigeria player slumps, dies in Jos

The striker complained of severe headache on Wednesday before giving up the ghost in Jos.

Sunshine stars, Nasarawa United mourn player

The Nigeria Professional Football league sides Sunshine stars, Nasarawa United, have mourned the death of their former player.

Chinedu played for Nasarawa United in the NPFL last season before his contract with the club expired at the end of the season.

He joined Nasarawa United from Sunshine Stars in mid 2019/20.

In a statement by Sunshine stars head of Media, Chris Okunnuwa said the club regret the demise of the player.

Part of the statement read, " Our thoughts are with the late player's family and associates at this time. We pray God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Rest well, Edu"

On their part, Nasarawa United in a statement by the media officer, Eche Amos describes the player as a potential who has great dreams.

He added that the player is a stronghold in Nigerian football.

"Edu, as he was fondly called, was a young man full of life and great dreams. He was also a phenomenal figure as far as club football is concerned in Nigeria having also played for the likes of two-time CAF Champions League winners, Enyimba FC of Aba; Katsina United FC and Sunshine Stars FC of Akure.