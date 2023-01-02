Nigeria, others to name one stadium in the country after Pele, FIFA President suggests

The former Santos FC star who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time died after a prolonged colon cancer battle on December 29, at the age of 82 after.

Pele had during his playing days, led Brazil to three of their five FIFA World Cup trophies in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

In September, he was diagnosed with cancer which eventually led to his death.

AFP

Infantino to propose Pele stadium idea to countries

Speaking at the Brazilian legend's funeral on Monday, Infantino told journalists that FIFA intended to place a request for Pele to be immortalised all around the world.

“We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pelé,” the football chief said.

"I am here with a lot of emotion, and sadness, but also with a smile because he gave us so many smiles. As FIFA, we will pay a tribute to the 'King' and we ask the whole world to observe a minute of silence."

Rio de Janeiro decided against renaming the renowned Maracana stadium after Pele in April 2021 after the state governor objected to the idea.

AFP

Speaking on the day of his death, Infantino said in a statement: “For everyone who loves the beautiful game, this is the day we never wanted to come. The day we lost Pele.”

"Pelé had a magnetic presence and, when you were with him, the rest of the world stopped.

"His life is about more than football. He changed perceptions for the better in Brazil, in South America and across the world. His legacy is impossible to summarise in words."

Thousands pay homage to Pele

Pele’s coffin - which was decorated with Brazilian flags and number 10 shirts - was placed inside the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos on Monday, the home ground of the club where he spent virtually his entire career.

AFP

A famous song u Sou Pele (I Am Pele) that the football legend himself recorded was also played over the loudspeakers, as thousands of mourners including PSG's Neymar, made their way to pay their last respect.