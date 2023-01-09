Nigeria missing as FIFA names match officials, picks 4 Africans

FIFA's latest list of match officials for the 2023 Women's World Cup is devoid of Nigerians with Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and 11 other Africans, named by football's global governing body.
33 referees, 55 assistants and 19 video match officials have been appointed by the world football governing without a Nigerian on the list.
The development marked the continuation of the trend of Nigerian match officials missing out on refereeing opportunities on the world stage.
As compared to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France which had only 2 referees from Africa, the expanded Women's showpiece in Australia and New Zealand will play host to four women referees.
CAF-region selected referees for the 2023 Women's World Cup
One of these will be Mukansanga who made history last year as the first female African match official to play a part in the Men's World Cup.
Vincentia Amedome (TOG)Bouchra Karboubi (MAR) Akhona Makalima (RSA) Salima Mukansanga (RWA).
Other African match officials for the 2023 Women's World Cup
Eight other CAF match officials have also been selected by FIFA to play a part in the Women's World Cup scheduled to play in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023.
Morroco's Adil Zourak will serve as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) of the eight assistant referees Morroco's Adil Zourak will serve as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
Assistant Referees: Carine Atezambong (CMR) Diana Chikotesha (ZAM) Soukaina Hamdi (MAR) Fatiha Jermoumi (MAR) Fanta Kone (MLI) Mary Njoroge (KEN) Queency Victoire (MRI) VAR: Adil Zourak (MAR).
Super Falcons to play the first game on July 21
Having been earlier drawn into Group B of the 2023 Women's World Cup, Nigeria will launch its campaign on July 21 against Canada at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
Six days later, the Super Falcons will take on co-hosts Australia at the park in Brisbane, before wrapping up their group stage games with a final match at the same venue against the Republic of Ireland on July 31.
