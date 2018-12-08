Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Nigeria lose 2-0 to Senegal on penalties at 2018 Beach AFCON

Super Sand Eagles lose 2-0 to Senegal on penalties in first game of 2018 Beach Soccer AFCON

Nigeria began their campaign at the 2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations with a loss against Senegal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria vs Senegal play The Super Sand Eagles of Nigeria could not avenge their last defeat to Senegal (CopaLagos)

The Super Sand Eagles of Nigeria lost 2-0 in penalties to Senegal in their opening game of the 2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations played on Saturday, December 8.

Nigeria vs Senegal

Nigeria finished second after losing in the final of the previous edition in 2016 which was hosted in Lagos.

Nigeria vs Senegal play Nigeria lost 2-0 on penalties to Senegal ( Beach soccer world wide)

The Super Sand Eagles were aiming for revenge against the Senegalese and start their campaign with a win.

It was not meant to be however as the Super Sand Eagles would lose again to their Senegalese counterparts in the first game of the 2018 edition.

Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2018 draw play Nigeria will face Libya and Tanzania in their other group games (CAF)

At the end of the first period the Senegalese were already in cruise control establishing a 2-0 lead in a replay of the last edition's final.

The Super Sand Eagles bounced back in the second period but it ended 3-1 in favour of the Senegalese.

2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations play Winners and runnersup of the tournament go to the world cup (Beach world wide)

 

An amazing third period saw the Super Sand Eagles equalise and made it 4-4 to send the game into penalties.

The Super sand eagles team play Nigeria previously lost to Senegal in the last edition

They however lost 2-0 on penalties to the Senegalese, as they failed to convert any of their spot kicks.

The Super Sand Eagles continue their quest to qualify for the knock out stage when they take on Libya in their second group stage match scheduled for Sunday, December 9.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette and a host of other Arsenal players seen in...bullet
2 'He uses only one leg' Pele says as he downplays Messi's G.O.A.T statusbullet
3 Sane, Sterling lead nominees for Premier League Player of the Month...bullet

Related Articles

Super Sand Eagles drawn in Group B of Beach Soccer AFCON
5 things to know about 2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations
5 things to know about 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations
2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 5 things to know about tournament
5 things to know about 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
World Cup 2018 5 things to know about Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup

Football

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup pots
Super Falcons in pot 4 for 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup draw
AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al Khalifa (L, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino) has held the job since 2013 but will face two challengers at election in April
Football Asian football boss faces two challengers for presidency
2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations
5 things to know about 2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations
Moses Odubajo
Brentford star Moses Odubajo dumps England commits to Nigeria
X
Advertisement