Super Sand Eagles lose 2-0 to Senegal on penalties in first game of 2018 Beach Soccer AFCON

The Super Sand Eagles of Nigeria lost 2-0 in penalties to Senegal in their opening game of the 2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations played on Saturday, December 8.

Nigeria vs Senegal

Nigeria finished second after losing in the final of the previous edition in 2016 which was hosted in Lagos.

The Super Sand Eagles were aiming for revenge against the Senegalese and start their campaign with a win.

It was not meant to be however as the Super Sand Eagles would lose again to their Senegalese counterparts in the first game of the 2018 edition.

At the end of the first period the Senegalese were already in cruise control establishing a 2-0 lead in a replay of the last edition's final.

The Super Sand Eagles bounced back in the second period but it ended 3-1 in favour of the Senegalese.

An amazing third period saw the Super Sand Eagles equalise and made it 4-4 to send the game into penalties.

They however lost 2-0 on penalties to the Senegalese, as they failed to convert any of their spot kicks.

The Super Sand Eagles continue their quest to qualify for the knock out stage when they take on Libya in their second group stage match scheduled for Sunday, December 9.