The Super Eagles are top of Group L in African Nations Cup qualifying, after wins over Benin and Lesotho. Yet their commanding position can look almost precarious when one looks at Nigeria's recent qualifying escapades.

Anyone picturing a golden era following the 2013 AFCOn win would have been sorely disappointed by the campaigns that followed. That 1-0 win over Burkina Faso was a false dawn. In 2015, not only did Nigeria fail to defend their title, they failed to even qualify for the tournament proper.

Further qualifying mishaps followed in 2017 with Nigeria once again forced to look on from a distance. Successive tournaments passing by is unacceptable for a football nation as decorated as Nigeria. 2019 saw them make up for lost time with a semi-final exit to eventual winners Algeria.

A dodgy run of form in the last international break could have some Nigerians fearing that their side's progress is about to hit a wall. First, they lost to old rivals Algeria's 1-0 in a friendly. Then. their follow-up exhibition match was an unsatisfying 1-1 home draw with Tunisia.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored in that stalemate, the Leicester forward being one of many emerging stars who leave viewers with the impression that this squad has a lot of potential. An attacker even better than Iheanacho is Victor Osimhen. The most expensive African footballer of all time switched from Lille to Napoli in the summer, an initial €70 million fee securing his services.

Despite only scoring two goals in his opening eight matches for Napoli, he is credited with being one of the most important players in their title push. In midfield, Nigeria can call upon the talents of Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi and Villarreal gem Samuel Chukwueze to complement the likes of Everton's Alex Iwobi. It is further back where Nigeria have problems.

Nigeria have now failed to keep a clean sheet in seven of their last nine matches. Manager Gernot Rohr will need to organise his backline if he is to ensure that the rest of the qualification campaign goes smoothly. Nigeria have conceded three goals in their two group games, relying on their ability to outscore other teams to get them through games.

Nigeria have now failed to keep a clean sheet in seven of their last nine matches. Manager Gernot Rohr will need to organise his backline if he is to ensure that the rest of the qualification campaign goes smoothly. Nigeria have conceded three goals in their two group games, relying on their ability to outscore other teams to get them through games. The AFCON qualifiers have plenty of intriguing plots to be found elsewhere too. Egypt have won the competition a record number of times yet their slow start to the qualifying campaign jeopardises their participation in the 2021 tournament.

Two draws from their opening two games leave them third in Group G, behind Comoros and Kenya respectively. A first win of the campaign looks likely against bottom side Togo, who have lost their opening two matches.

However, if you're after a shock result, consider backing the draw. The Pharaohs may find the drawing habit tough to quit.

