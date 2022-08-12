Nigeria Info and Wazobia FM secure rights to broadcast english premier league on radio across Nigeria

Radio-loving English Premier League football fans across Nigeria are thus in for a special treat, as the broadcast deal with Nigeria’s largest private radio group would also be available in Kano on Cool FM and Nigeria Info’s all-Hausa-speaking counterpart Arewa Radio.

Remarking on the Nigeria Info/Wazobia FM/Cool FM/Arewa Radio partnership with TalkSPORT, Serge Noujaim, CEO of the radio group said: “This is both monumental and momentous for us as the foremost radio brands in Nigeria and it’s in keeping with our corporate promise to continue to be the home of the biggest conversations, entertainment and fun on Nigerian radio. No doubt this partnership with world-leading radio sports broadcaster TalkSPORT would take the reach of the Premier League to great new heights in Nigeria and would cement our brands, particularly Nigeria Info and Wazobia FM, as critical unifying forces dedicated to the passions and aspirations of our people."

On his part, Femi Obong-Daniels, General Manager Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info & Arewa Radio said: “This new partnership with TalkSPORT to bring the world’s most-followed football league to Nigeria’s radio audiences underscores our unrelenting commitment to meeting our people in their preferred comfort zones and caring about the things they care about. The Premier League is about to hit a whole new level on Nigerian radio for the benefit of our English, Pidgin and local audiences, thereby presenting a publicity mileage windfall for advertisers. And with our award-winning football broadcast teams, Nigeria Info' Femi & The Gang and Wazobia FM's Football Republik combining forces with the world-leading TalkSPORT commentators and analysts, Nigerians are in for the Premier League ride of their lives!”

Commenting on the partnership, Will Morley, Head of Audio Partnerships at TalkSPORT said: After the enthralling end to last season this season is set to be full of excitement, TalkSPORT is excited to partner with Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM to bring the English Premier League coverage closer to Nigerian fans for the next 3 seasons"

The 2022/23 English Premier League season kicked off on August 5, 2022.

All the 100+ matches scheduled for radio would be broadcast on Nigeria Info and Wazobia FM, as well as Cool FM and Arewa Radio in Kano in English and selected local languages, including Pidgin and Hausa, to ensure nationwide coverage across the Cool-Wazobia-Info-Arewa network of radio stations.

