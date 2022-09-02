Nigeria in good position to host AFCON as CAF strips Guinea of 2025 rights

Jidechi Chidiezie
NFF president Amaju Pinnick had few weeks ago, suggested that Nigeria could co-host AFCON 2025 with Benin, CAF however, maintained Guinea would host the event.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have received a big boost as the Confederation of Africa Football announced on Thursday, the withdrawal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosting rights from Guinea.

Amaju Pinnick, Nigeria's federation president had some weeks ago suggested that Africa's football governing body CAF, was likely to strip Guinea of its hosting rights, however, CAF refuted the report, stating that the tournament would not be taken away from the West African nation.

Pinnick had also revealed that Nigeria was working on a joint bid with neighbouring Benin Republic to co-host the tournament, should CAF strip Guinea.

Following an inspection carried out in the the West African nation, CAF concluded that Guinea would not be ready in time to host the tournament slated for the summer of 2025.

Guinea was originally scheduled to host the tournament in 2023, but this was pushed back by two years when the list of organizing nations was reshuffled in 2018.

“The Executive Committee was unanimous that Guinea will not be ready to host the competition," a CAF report read.

“The Executive Committee took a unanimous decision based on the report as submitted that the tournament be withdrawn from Guinea. The President suggested that a delegation be sent to Guinea to inform them of the decision taken by EXCO.

“Resolution: The Executive Committee resolved to send a delegation to Guinea to inform them of CAF’s decision to withdraw the Africa Cup of Nations Guinea 2025 from Guinea,” CAF noted in a release made available to the media.

“We are putting a bid together for a co-hosting of the tournament with the Benin Republic,” Pinnick told the media.

“The Minister of Sports has given his endorsement on the bidding. It is high time Nigeria hosted an international tournament because there are many advantages attached to hosting of such competitions.

“There are many countries bidding for the competition; we are confident of getting the nod from CAF. We are working with the ministry of sports to ensure that Nigeria gets the hosting right.”

The 1980 and 2000 AFCON were held on Nigerian soil with the latter, being a co-hosted event with neighbouring Ghana.

In 1980, the Super Eagles went all the way to win the title with the final played at the National Stadium, Lagos. It was Nigeria's first continental success.

In 2000, the Super Eagles reached the final on home soil again but lost 4-3 on penalties to Cameroon after the game ended 2-2 after extra time.

Nigeria and Ghana had replaced Zimbabwe as hosts after the Southern African nation was replaced by CAF for non-compliance with the tournament’s specifications.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

