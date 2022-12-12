SUPER FALCONS: Nigeria gets 'home away from home' as FIFA announce World Cup team camps

This becomes the first time in FIFA Women’s World Cup history, that competing countries will use dedicated Team Base Camps (TBC).

Super Falcons confirmed their nineth appearance at the competition - a joint appearance record - on July 14, 2022, when they defeated Cameroon's Indomitable Lionness 1-0 in the quaterfinals of the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

29 locations across Australia and New Zealand

The women's global showpiece in Australia and New Zealand will be the first to host 32 nations - up from 24 in 2019 - following the expansion of the Women's World Cup in 2020.

AFP

With host stadiums shared between the Asian (6 in Australia) and Oceanic (4 in New Zealand) nations, so have the TBCs.

In Australia, 14 TBCs have been confirmed across five host cities and two regional centres for the 14 qualified teams that will play group matches in Australia.

In New Zealand, 15 TBCs have been confirmed across four host cities and three regional centres for the 15 qualified teams that will play group matches in New Zealand.

The three teams that qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 via the Play-Off Tournament in February 2023 will select their TBC after qualification.

Super Falcons to camp in Brisbane, Australia

Nigeria, who were earlier drawn into Group B alongside co-hosts Australia, 2015 hosts Canada and the Republic of Ireland have had Lions FC Stadium and Sofitel Brisbane Central as the team's TBC.

AFP

TBCs serve as a “home away from home” for all teams at the competition, with Lions FC Stadium being Nigeria's training site and Sofitel Brisbane Central as the Super Falcons' accommodation site.