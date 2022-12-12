ADVERTISEMENT

SUPER FALCONS: Nigeria gets 'home away from home' as FIFA announce World Cup team camps

32 locations spread across Australia and New Zealand will host the 32 qualified teams including Nigeria's Super Falcons

Twenty-nine Team Base Camps across Australia and New Zealand have been confirmed for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, including Super Falcons'
Twenty-nine Team Base Camps across Australia and New Zealand have been confirmed for the FIFA Women's World Cup, including Super Falcons'

The base camp for Nigeria's Super Falcons for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 have now been made known with 29 locations across Australia and New Zealand, confirmed for next year's global showpiece.

This becomes the first time in FIFA Women’s World Cup history, that competing countries will use dedicated Team Base Camps (TBC).

Super Falcons confirmed their nineth appearance at the competition - a joint appearance record - on July 14, 2022, when they defeated Cameroon's Indomitable Lionness 1-0 in the quaterfinals of the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The women's global showpiece in Australia and New Zealand will be the first to host 32 nations - up from 24 in 2019 - following the expansion of the Women's World Cup in 2020.

Nigeria's Super Falcons are one of the four African teams to have qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Nigeria's Super Falcons are one of the four African teams to have qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

With host stadiums shared between the Asian (6 in Australia) and Oceanic (4 in New Zealand) nations, so have the TBCs.

In Australia, 14 TBCs have been confirmed across five host cities and two regional centres for the 14 qualified teams that will play group matches in Australia.

In New Zealand, 15 TBCs have been confirmed across four host cities and three regional centres for the 15 qualified teams that will play group matches in New Zealand.

The three teams that qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 via the Play-Off Tournament in February 2023 will select their TBC after qualification.

Nigeria, who were earlier drawn into Group B alongside co-hosts Australia, 2015 hosts Canada and the Republic of Ireland have had Lions FC Stadium and Sofitel Brisbane Central as the team's TBC.

Super Falcons will camp at Lions FC Stadium in Brisbane, Australia
Super Falcons will camp at Lions FC Stadium in Brisbane, Australia

TBCs serve as a “home away from home” for all teams at the competition, with Lions FC Stadium being Nigeria's training site and Sofitel Brisbane Central as the Super Falcons' accommodation site.

According to FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman, the addition of TBCs at the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time will ensure that teams and players are provided with the best possible platform to perform at their peak.

