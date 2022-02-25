UECL

Former Flying Eagles forward Yira Sor dumps Fenerbahce out of Conference League with brace

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
Yira Collins Sor was the man-of-the-match in a thrilling Europa conference league encounter.

Former Nigeria U-20 winger Yira Collins Sor scored his first two goals for his new side Slavia Prague as they recorded a second 3-2 win against Fenerbahce.

Sor who got an assist in the first leg of this encounter, was keen to impress in the home leg of the tie.

Slavia started the game on the front foot and grabbed the lead through an Ivan Schranz goal in the 20th minute.

Barely seven minutes later, Sor was on hand to double the lead with a confident finish that went in off the post.

Fenerbahce believed the comeback was on when former QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel's pass found Merk Hakan Yandas, who scored the seventh goal of the tie.

Bright Osayi-Samuel registered an assist in Fenerbahce's loss to Slavia Prague
Slavia was the more dominant side and ought to have finished the game with all the chances they squandered.

In the 63rd minute, the Czech champions increased their lead when Tomas Holes squared a pass to an unmarked Sor, who then proceeded to grab his brace with a powerful shot which he fired into the roof of the net.

Slavia Prague players celebrate with Sor after scoring the second goal
Sor was proving to be a real handful for Fenerbahce defenders, with the youngster almost grabbing the match ball in this dominating performance. With less than 20 minutes left on the clock, Sor could have completed the hat-trick, but the Fenerbahce goalkeeper did well to deny him.

Sor was a real handful for the Fenerbahce defenders
To the delight of Fenerbahce fans everywhere, Sor was taken off in the 83rd minute.

Despite a late consolation goal, Sor's dominant performance over both legs ensured that Slavia headed into the next round of the Europa conference League.

The next round of fixtures will be confirmed at a draw in Switzerland on February 25.

