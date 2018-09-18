Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria Football Federation NFF elections schedule contestants

Here are the contestants that want to lead Nigerian football for the next 4 years.

Amaju Pinnick play Amaju Pinnick aims to be continue as NFF president

After avoiding a FIFA ban and postponing the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), elections will finally hold into offices of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday, September 20.

Current committee members will come up against some old administrators and new faces as the list of cleared contestants that want to lead Nigerian football for the next 4 years have been unveiled.

Gianni Infantino and Amaju Pinnick play The NFF have resolved their tussle with FIFA and now move forward to elections (NFF)

The list of contestants were cleared by the NFF Electoral Committee after all due procedure and clearances.

NFF President

Incumbent Amaju Melvin Pinnick is among the four cleared contestants for the NFF presidency.

Others are Alhaji Aminu Maigari who was unseated by Pinnick four years ago, Ex-Super Eagles defender Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi who is the Chairman of the Osun State Football Association and was a Member of the NFF Executive Committee 2006-2010 and Mr. Chinedu Okoye who is in charge of Bimo FC.

NFF 1st Vice President

There are two candidates for the NFF 1st Vice President’s incumbent Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi who announced the new NFF Awards will contest against Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi.

Seyi Akinwunmi play Seyi Akinwumi also wants to be reelected as vice president (Twitter/Owo)

 

Chairman of Chairmen

The position of the Chairman of Chairmen also has two candidates Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah proprietor of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side FC Ifeanyi Ubah will contest against Incumbent Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau

Executive Committee positions

North West has one candidate, Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa.

North East also has one candidate Farouk Yarma Adamu.

Farouk Yarmah play Farouk Yarma is unopposed in the North (NFF)

 

North Central Alhaji Busari Ishola and Honourable Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande will contest against Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf ‘Fresh’ who promised the Golden Eaglets monetary rewards for their triumph.

South West has only one candidate which is Ogun State FA chairman Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi.

South has two contestants Akwa Ibom State chairman Emmanuel Ibah will go against Cross Riverian Oswald Atuake.

South East has five candidates Nigeria National League (NNL) chairman Hon. Chidi Ofor Okenwa will contest against Barrister Jude Obikwelu the Vice Chairman, Anambra State FA, Sir Emmanuel Ochiagha the Vice Chairman, Imo State FA, High Chief Emeka Inyama Chairman Abia Warriors and Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu chairman of Enyimba International of Aba.

Ahmed Yusuf Fresh play Ahmed Fresh is also seeking reelection (NFF)

The election scheduled for Thursday, September 20 in Katsina state will be supervised by top officials of the world football governing body (FIFA).

Winners of the election will oversee Nigerian football from 2018 till 2022.

