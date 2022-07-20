The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have revealed the final three shortlists for various categories of the 2022 CAF Awards.
Nigeria eliminated from 4 CAF awards categories, Oshoala makes final shortlist
Oshoala is in line to win another Africa Women's Player of the Year award, following her superb performances with Barcelona Fermini.
Previously nominated Nigerians: players, club and coach, were all missing from the final shortlist, with only Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala representing the country.
The top three list is from the list of nominees previously revealed by CAF in both men and women categories.
In the Player of the Year category; four-time winner Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria is in the hunt for a fifth crown. However, she faces stiff opposition from Cameroonian Ajara Nchout Njoya and new entrant Grace Chanda of Zambia for the Women’s category.
In the men’s category, former winners’ Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane of Egypt and Senegal will have to battle it out with Senegal shot stopper Edouard Mendy, also a new comer in the three-men list.
The Awards will be held in Rabat, Morocco on 21 July 2022
More from category
-
Nigeria eliminated from 4 CAF awards categories, Oshoala makes final shortlist
-
Mane, Salah, Mendy make final 3-man 2022 African Player of the Year shortlist
-
Ahmed Musa Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News