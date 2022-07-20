Nigeria eliminated from 4 CAF awards categories, Oshoala makes final shortlist

Jidechi Chidiezie
Oshoala is in line to win another Africa Women's Player of the Year award, following her superb performances with Barcelona Fermini.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have revealed the final three shortlists for various categories of the 2022 CAF Awards.

Previously nominated Nigerians: players, club and coach, were all missing from the final shortlist, with only Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala representing the country.

The top three list is from the list of nominees previously revealed by CAF in both men and women categories.

In the Player of the Year category; four-time winner Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria is in the hunt for a fifth crown. However, she faces stiff opposition from Cameroonian Ajara Nchout Njoya and new entrant Grace Chanda of Zambia for the Women’s category.

In the men’s category, former winners’ Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane of Egypt and Senegal will have to battle it out with Senegal shot stopper Edouard Mendy, also a new comer in the three-men list.

The Awards will be held in Rabat, Morocco on 21 July 2022

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

