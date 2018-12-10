Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria beat Tanzania 4-2 in 2018 beach soccer AFCON 

Nigeria beat Tanzania 4-2 in final group game of beach soccer AFCON  to reach semifinals

The 4-2 win over Tanzania guarantees them a top-two finish in Group B and a place in the semifinals.

Victor Sheneni Tale play Nigeria beat Tanzania 4-2 in final group game of beach soccer AFCON  to reach semifinals (CAF)

The Super Sand Eagles of Nigeria are through to the semifinals of the ongoing 2018 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations after a 4-2 win over Tanzania in the final group game.

Nigeria had lost to Senegal in their opening game but victories over Libya in their second game and now Tanzania have taken them through to the semifinals.

Nigeria needed a win over Tanzania who had lost their previous two games to progress and it was the Super Sand Eagles who took through Azeez Abu’s spinning volley in the seventh minute.

Tanzanian goalkeeper Juma Kaseja Juma was in top form to keep out Nigeria several times as the Super Sand Eagles pressed for another goal.

In the dying seconds of the opening period, Tanzania levelled with a freekick from Yahya Said Tumbo.

It was the Tanzanians who started the second period on the front foot, pressing the Super Sand Eagles but were let down by their finishing.

Nigeria went ahead again, this time through Emmanuel Ohwoferia who scored a delightful volley.

Ujukwu extended Nigeria’s lead with a freekick but Tanzania pulled one back through Jaruph Rajab Juma who side-footed the ball into an open net.

Adams Taiwo ensured that Nigeria went home with the three points with a low shot into the net that sent the Sand Eagles to the semifinals of the 2018 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 4-2 win over Tanzania guarantees them a top-two finish in Group B but will wait for the game between Senegal and Libya to confirm their position.

