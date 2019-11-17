Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was the toast of Twitter Nigeria after he made two assists and scored two goals as Nigeria dispatched Lesotho 4-2 in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Osimhen made two first-half goals as Nigeria bounced back after going behind early in the game and scored another two in the second half to seal the game.

After the game, Nigerians on Twitter sang his praises which made him the number two trend on Twitter Nigeria.

As usual, the Super Eagles dominated Twitter conversations after their 4-2 win over Lesotho as Nigerian reacted to the game.

(Alex) Iwobi, Lesotho, (Samuel) Chukwueze and (Chidozie) Awaziem were some of the trending items from the game.