The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday, November 17, 2019, beat Lesotho 4-2 to take control of Group L of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

It was the home side that scored first but the Super Eagles recovered to take the lead before halftime through goals from Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze.

Victor Osimhen who made both goals got on the scoresheet himself in the second half with a brace before Lesotho got another consolation from an-own goal by Chidozie Awaziem.