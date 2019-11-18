The Super Eagles of Nigeria took control of Group L of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 4-2 win over Lesotho on Sunday, November 2019.

We look at how Super Eagles players fared in the game.

Daniel Akpeyi (Goalkeeper)

Had nothing to do all through the game and could have done well to save one of the goals Nigeria conceded. His reflexes were not sharp enough to keep out either of the goals.

5/10

Chidozie Awaziem (Right-back)

Defended well in some parts but failed in key moments. He struggled to stop the crosses from his side early in the games and scored an awkward own-goal.

5/10

William Troost-Ekong (Central defence)

Had another solid game for the Super Eagles but his oversight was from how he organised his defensive partners.

6/10

Semi Ajayi (Central defence)

Had a nervy start and was caught napping as Lesotho took the lead early in the first half. His performance however improved as the game wore on.

6/10

Ola Aina (Left-back/wing-back)

Played in two different roles in both halves and was excellent at it. Defended his lines properly in the first half, played as a wing-back in the second and got an assist after a brilliant move in attack.

8/10

Wilfred Ndidi (Defensive midfield)

Did his job to protect the midfield although he was exposed by the inefficiency of Joe Aribo in the first half.

7/10

Joe Aribo (Midfield)

His first bad game for the Super Eagles, Aribo wasn’t himself in Maseru. He helped push the Super Eagles in attack in few moments but he failed to provide enough cover in midfield.

5/10

Alex Iwobi (Midfield)

Got the Super Eagles going every time he had the ball with quick passes to his forwards. For his goal, he got into the box and took is shot one time which left surprised the Lesotho goalkeeper.

7/10

Samuel Chukwueze (Forward)

Samuel Chukwueze (Twitter/Super Eagles) Twitter

ALSO READ: 5 things we learnt from the Super Eagles in the game

Had a slow start but did well to score Nigeria’s second of the evening. Didn’t enjoy enough space to do damage from the right but still managed to put in a fine performance.

7/10

Moses Simon (Forward/Wing-back)

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr surprised many by giving Moses Simon a starting role in place of the impressive Samuel Kalu but the forward justified the decision with a solid and versatile display. Cause some problems for the Lesotho defence in the first half and played on the right in the wing-back position in the second half.

7/10

Victor Osimhen (Striker)

Victor Osimhen (Twitter/Super Eagles) Twitter

Man-of-the-Match display from Victor Osimhen who created two goals and scored the other two. He was too good for the Lesotho defending. Robbing them of the ball and laying a pass over the Crocodiles’ backline to assist Nigeria’s first two goals and then showing his striker's instinct to score the last two.

Complete performance

10/10

Substitutes

Ahmed Musa (Forward)

Came on for Chukwueze in the 66th minute but didn’t make much impact in the game.

Ramon Azeez (Midfield)

Azeez replaced the ineffective Aribo in the game and made an instant impact. Brought more energy and solidity to the midfield and got an assist to his name.

Samuel Kalu (Forward)

Kalu came on for Simon in the 85th minute and didn’t have much to do.