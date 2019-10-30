Ibrahim Said scored three times to silence a stubborn Ecuador as the Golden Eaglets book their place in the Round of 16 in the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup with a 3-2 win on Tuesday, October 29.

Just as they did in their first game against Hungary, the Golden Eaglets had to come back from a goal down to win the game.

They, however, scored first as early as the fifth minute from outside the box after capitalising from a mistake from Ecuador goalkeeper who was out of his goal to slot in.

Nigeria’s lead didn’t last long as Ecuador equalised in the 10th minute when a ball hit the bar and bounced off the back of Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Jinadu into the net.

Ecuador fought back from a goal down and took the lead in the game before the Golden Eaglets came back(Getty Images) Getty Images

It became an open game after that as both teams attacked with frenetic pace although they both lacked the fluidity and coordination in attack.

It was Ecuador who however enjoyed more possession after the restart and went into the lead in the 56th minute with a penalty from Johan Mina.

The Golden Eaglets pressed for an equaliser although they remained susceptible to counter attacks from Ecuador.

It wasn’t until the 85th minute when Manu Garba’s boys got an equaliser through Said who scored with a fantastic curler from outside the left corner of the box.

It was his night and four minutes later he got the winner to send Nigeria through to the round of 16.

With the win, Nigeria remain top of Group B and will face Australia in their last group game on Friday, November 1.