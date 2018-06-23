Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0: Super Eagles players’ rating

Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 Super Eagles players’ rating in World Cup 2018 win

A look into how Super Eagles fared in their 2-0 win over Iceland in a World Cup 2018 game.

  • Published:
Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa play Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0: Super Eagles players’ rating in World Cup 2018 win (German Morozov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Image)
Super Eagles players put in a real shift in their 2-1 win over Iceland on Friday, June 22.

Ahmed Musa netted a second-half brace to give the Super Eagles their first win of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

This is our Super Eagles players fared in the game.

Match stats

Francis Uzoho (Goalkeeper)

Francis Uzoho and Leon Balogun play Solid showing from Francis Uzoho again (Anton Novoderezhkin\TASS via Getty Images)
 

Kept a clean sheet in a very crucial game and was very impressive in set-piece situations which were very important because the big and strong Icelanders threatened all through the game from corner kicks and free kicks.

9/10

Leon Balogun (Centre-back)

Had a slow start as he struggled to cope with the pace of some of the Icelanders frontmen. He, however, recovered to have a solid game, defended well from the right.

8/10

William Troost-Ekong (Centre-back)

Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong and John Mikel Obi play William Troost-Ekong and Omeruo were impressive in defence (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)
 

Defended well also in the three-man central defence system. Cope well with the pace of the game and was good on one-on-one situations.

8/10

Kenneth Omeruo (Centre-Back)

Kenneth Omeruo play Solid showing from Kenneth Omeruo in his first start of the World Cup 2018 (Footballfact)
 

The difference in the Super Eagles defence. Given a rare start as the extra man in the Super Eagles three-man defence system and was class all through.

Dominated the air, defended one-on-one situations like a boss and his ball distribution was so incredible, he had an assist.

9/10

Victor Moses (right wing-back)

Victor Moses play Moses was energetic on the right wing and had an assist (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
 

Played as a wing-back for the first time with the Super Eagles, a role he was very familiar with a Chelsea and he certainly felt at home.

Harried the right wing with vim and vigour and got an assist top. Also importantly, he defended well on several occasions.

9/10

Brian Idowu( Left wing-back)

The only dent on a very impressive day for the Super Eagles. Had a subpar first half before he was taken off at halftime. Attacked with naivety and his defending lacked confidence.

4/10

Wilfred Ndidi (Central midfield)

Wilfred Ndidi play Awesome tackler, Ndidi was impressive again for Nigeria (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
 

Ndidi is always about his job and in this win against Iceland, he did it again. Tackling, marking, intercepting and being a nuisance to the opposition in the middle.

8/10

Mikel John Obi (Central midfield)

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has made an appeal to Croatia not to rest players in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter against Iceland. play Mikel Obi sat deeper and controlled the game (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
 

Vilified over his off day as a No 10 for Nigeria, he sat deeper this time and control the game for 90 minutes, His pass completion was near perfect in this game.

8/10

Oghenekaro Etebo (Central midfield)

Player further up the pitch and was also very imposing. Helped in defending from the middle and was a threat also in attack.

8/10

Kelechi Iheanacho (Striker)

Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa play Iheanacho had a good game too and made some good passes (German Morozov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Image)
 

Laboured early in the game but his influence grew. Controlled the ball very well in the Icelanders half and made some key passes.

7/10

Ahmed Musa (Striker)

Ahmed Musa play Brilliant brace. Man of the Match
 

Perfect performance from the small man. Troubled the Icelanders with pace all 90 minutes and capped it with a brilliant brace. In his first, he showed his quality control of the ball with the first touch while his dribbling and pace came into use for the second.

10/10

Substitutions

Tyronne Ebuehi (Left wing-back)

Tyronne Ebuehi play Ebuehi changed the game for the Super Eagles. Brilliant from left wing-back (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
 

Came in for Idowu as a halftime substitute and brought life to the Super Eagles. Defended well from the left but it was his pace and trickery in attack that caught the eye. Dented his performance by conceding a penalty but that came from a mistake form a teammate and the Icelanders also missed from the spot.

8/10

Odion Ighalo (Striker)

Came on late but not late enough to miss two chances. Don’t see a way back for him in Super Eagles starting XI.

2/10

Alex Iwobi (Forward)

Was very lively when he came on but contributed too little to be rated.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

