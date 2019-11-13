Federal Government-owned Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) was at the end of heavy criticism o Twitter following their poor coverage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

With DSTV’s SuperSport pulling out of broadcasting content from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Nigerians were left with NTA to watch the game.

The coverage, however, was an eyesore which drew the ire of Nigerians on Twitter.

#ShameonNTA was the number two trending item on Twitter Nigeria as Nigerians tore NTA apart.

As usual, the game between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Benin Republic dominated Twitter conversations.

Nigeria bounced back after conceding an early goal through Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu to beat Benin Republic 2-1.