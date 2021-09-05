Nigeria 2 Vs 0 Liberia: Super Eagles players’ ratings from the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

The Super Eagles of Nigeria kickstarted their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a 2-0 win over the Lone Stars of Liberia on Friday, September 3, 2021.
A look at how all the Super Eagles players performed in the game.
Kelechi Iheanacho scored a first-half brace to give the Super Eagles all three points to take control of Group C.
But how did all the Super Eagles players in the game fare?
Goalkeeper
Maduka Okoya (7/10)
Solid game, staking all his claim to the number goalkeeper spot. Dominated his box and all set-piece moments and organised his defence well.
Defence
Ola Aina (6/10)
Worked hard all game but struggled to have any standout moment in the right-back position. The Liberians didn’t offer much threat, so he can’t be credited too much for Super Eagles’ clean sheet.
William Troost-Ekong (7/10)
He was the starting captain of the day and fared well in leading the team. He defended well too.
Leon Balogun (7/10)
He played with so much confidence; nothing and nobody passed him.
Jamilu Collins (5/10)
He did nothing of notice in the game.
Midfield
Wilfred Ndidi (7/10)
Hardly put in a wrong foot all game, mopped up everything around the middle and protected the back-four well.
Joe Aribo (6/10)
The midfielder failed to dominate his area but had some good moments going forward, although he could not make any of them count.
Forward
Kelechi Iheanacho (8/10)
The Leicester City star had a busy afternoon trying to make this happen and and got rewarded two goals. Really good goals, the first one is a typical Iheanacho-finish, the second, brilliant work with the ball.
Alex Iwobi (7/10)
Had a busy day on the pitch but failed with his final balls. Made up by assisting Iheanacho for the two goals.
Moses Simon (6/10)
Troubled the Liberian defence with his dribbling but also struggled with his final balls.
Victor Osimhen (5/10)
He struggled to get his stamp on the pitch and sometimes looked like he was doing too much without any impact.
Substitutes
The Super Eagles had four players from the bench. Paul Onuachu and Samuel Kalu were the first to enter the game in the 78th minute.
Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi came on later.
None of these players did enough to be rated.
