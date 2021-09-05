RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigeria 2 Vs 0 Liberia: Super Eagles players’ ratings from the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Authors:

Steve Dede

A look at how all the Super Eagles players performed in the game.

Super Eagles of Nigeria
Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria kickstarted their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a 2-0 win over the Lone Stars of Liberia on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Recommended articles

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a first-half brace to give the Super Eagles all three points to take control of Group C.

But how did all the Super Eagles players in the game fare?

Goalkeeper

Maduka Okoye had a good game against Liberia
Maduka Okoye had a good game against Liberia Instagram

Solid game, staking all his claim to the number goalkeeper spot. Dominated his box and all set-piece moments and organised his defence well.

Defence

Worked hard all game but struggled to have any standout moment in the right-back position. The Liberians didn’t offer much threat, so he can’t be credited too much for Super Eagles’ clean sheet.

He was the starting captain of the day and fared well in leading the team. He defended well too.

He played with so much confidence; nothing and nobody passed him.

He did nothing of notice in the game.

Midfield

Wilfred Ndidi kept the Liberians at bay from midfield
Wilfred Ndidi kept the Liberians at bay from midfield Instagram

Hardly put in a wrong foot all game, mopped up everything around the middle and protected the back-four well.

The midfielder failed to dominate his area but had some good moments going forward, although he could not make any of them count.

Forward

Kelechi Iheanacho's brace lifted Nigeria to a win (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Kelechi Iheanacho's brace lifted Nigeria to a win (Instagram/Super Eagles) Instagram

The Leicester City star had a busy afternoon trying to make this happen and and got rewarded two goals. Really good goals, the first one is a typical Iheanacho-finish, the second, brilliant work with the ball.

Alex Iwobi had a hand in the two goals for Nigeria
Alex Iwobi had a hand in the two goals for Nigeria Instagram

Had a busy day on the pitch but failed with his final balls. Made up by assisting Iheanacho for the two goals.

Troubled the Liberian defence with his dribbling but also struggled with his final balls.

He struggled to get his stamp on the pitch and sometimes looked like he was doing too much without any impact.

Substitutes

The Super Eagles had four players from the bench. Paul Onuachu and Samuel Kalu were the first to enter the game in the 78th minute.

Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi came on later.

None of these players did enough to be rated.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria 2 Vs 0 Liberia: Super Eagles players’ ratings from the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

France draw again as Dutch roll in World Cup qualifying

France need rare Martial goal to draw in Ukraine

Anthony Nwakeme: A legend in the making at Trabzonspor

Isaac Success, Ighalo and other Nigerians involved in the Pozzo triangle

Croatian World Cup hero Mandzukic retires from football

Southgate hails 'mature' England duo over racism reaction

Bale would back Wales walk-off over racist abuse

England's Sancho ruled out of World Cup qualifiers