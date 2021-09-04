Since Rohr took over the Super Eagles, they have qualified for major tournaments in ease, so Liberia was nothing to worry about.

This sort of expectation compliments Rohr’s work with the Super Eagles; although not world-beaters, they have been decent enough to win these types of games with ease.

It happened again at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Friday, September 3, 2021. The Super Eagles were not dominant in the true sense of the word but did enough to kickstart their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a win.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored two goals in the first half to grab all three points against Liberia, who offered close to no threat.

The Super Eagles from kickoff kept the Lone Stars at bay with ease, but they had problems stringing in passes in the final third.

They did create some chances, Alex Iwobi crossing into the box for a defender to miss, but Moses Simon made a mess of it and delayed on the ball too long.

There was a chance for Joe Aribo, who fluffed in the ball in the box after a nice turn from a Moses Simon pass.

Iwobi had a chance to trouble the Liberian goalkeeper but could not keep his effort on target just from the front of the box.

Iheanacho calmed the nerves with his goal in the 23rd minute, picking up a pass from a corner at the edge of the box and firing a low effort that beat the goalkeeper.

Iwobi missed a good chance in that first half, but Iheanacho doubled Nigeria’s lead before halftime.

A ball in the box got to him, and he controlled with his left foot before finishing past the goalkeeper with a deft right-foot touch for his goal.

It continued like that in the second half, although the Super Eagles could not add to their goal tally.

Wilfred Ndidi should have done better after he got the ball after a poor pass by the Liberian goalkeeper.

Ndidi failed to hit the ball one time with the goalkeeper out of the post. He did well to dribble into the box but passed to Iwobo, who was offside instead of shooting.

Victor Osimhen forced a fine save from the Liberian goalkeeper with a header in the last real chance of the game.